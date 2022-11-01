Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Comcast stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

