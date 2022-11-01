CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CompX International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54. CompX International has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

CompX International Increases Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

