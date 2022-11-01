Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 480,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

