Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.65. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
