Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.65. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Crédit Agricole

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRARY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

