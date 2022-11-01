Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in October

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 1,092,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

