Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

