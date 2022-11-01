DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

DVA opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. DaVita has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

