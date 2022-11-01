DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

