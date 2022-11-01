DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RBA opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

