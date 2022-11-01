DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.45 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 639,297 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

