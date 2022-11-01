DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 212,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 85,844 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 619,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,015,000 after buying an additional 955,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

