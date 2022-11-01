DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 230,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 856,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

