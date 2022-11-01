DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,041,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 119,420 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

