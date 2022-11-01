DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,925 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

R1 RCM Price Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.