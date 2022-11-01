DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.54 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.