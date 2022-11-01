DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 529,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,263,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.

Shares of OTLY opened at 2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 1.95 and a fifty-two week high of 13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.41.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

