DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

