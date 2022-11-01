DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,300 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.