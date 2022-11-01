DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.