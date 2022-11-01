DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $288.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

