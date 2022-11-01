DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,236 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,869 shares of company stock valued at $24,077,410 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

