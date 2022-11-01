Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

