Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 234.90 ($2.84) on Monday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.04. The stock has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 906.92.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

