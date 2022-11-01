Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 156.5 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

