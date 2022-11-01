Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,700 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,069,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Digital China stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital China has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

