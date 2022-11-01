Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

