DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.41. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMC Global Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

