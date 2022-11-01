Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 1,091,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,278.7 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

