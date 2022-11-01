Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Drax Group Trading Up 6.8 %

DRXGY opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

About Drax Group

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

