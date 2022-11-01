Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Realty Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

DRE stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

