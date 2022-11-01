Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

