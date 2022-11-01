Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

