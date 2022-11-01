Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.06.
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
