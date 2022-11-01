Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.