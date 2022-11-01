Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after buying an additional 1,369,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

