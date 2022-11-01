Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFLVF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

