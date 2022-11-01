Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,700 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,607,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,443.1 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of ELEEF opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

