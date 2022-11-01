Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.21.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.