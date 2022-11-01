Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

