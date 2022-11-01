Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.