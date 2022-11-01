Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of recreational and medical cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolled cannabis, oral sprays, nano emulsion shots, and cannabis oil products under the SYNC Wellness, fuse, Emerald, and Souvenir brands.

