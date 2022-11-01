Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

