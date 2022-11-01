Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.62 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $33,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 216.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

