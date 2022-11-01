Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

