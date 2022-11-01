Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,470 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 1.3 %

EVRG opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.