EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQT opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

