Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $44,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,996 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

