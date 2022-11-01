Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everbridge Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

