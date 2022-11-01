Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.