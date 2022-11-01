Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 565,833 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $8,862,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FHI opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,158. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.