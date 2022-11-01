Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

