Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,006 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

