Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.